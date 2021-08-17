Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
All gender restroom sign. Male, female transgender. Vector illustration. Black symbols isolated...
Court: Transgender individuals can use bathroom matching their gender identity

Latest News

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse
Grace, back to tropical cyclone strength, dumped extremely heavy rains and caused flooding...
Fred drenches US Southeast; Grace again a tropical storm
Haitians are struggling to find help after a devastating earthquake killed over 1,400 and...
Haitians struggle to find help after deadly earthquake
Taliban fighters take control of the presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Taliban takeover of Afghanistan: What we know and what’s next