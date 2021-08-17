Janicke looks to continue Forreston football winning tradition

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - “Coach Diduch was great here, Coach Zick followed in his footsteps did some really great things, so I want to continue that success while being your own person as well.”

Its’ not an easy job to take over, Forreston has been a model of success since the turn of the decade. Under Denny Diduch and Kyle Zick, the Cardinals went 98-23 in fall seasons, capturing three state championships. Now Forreston’s future lies in the hands of Keynon Janicke.

“Anybody who becomes a head coach for the first time, the expectations are high and there’s a lot of pressure to do things the right way and win.”

Janicke spent last season as an assistant to Zick. The Cardinals went 3-2 in the spring. Once Zick stepped down, Janicke was ready to fill the role. He says there will be new perspective, but the game-plan will stay the same.

“There’s not going to be any drastic changes,” said Janicke. “We are still going to be Forreston, we are still going to run the ball.”

Janicke says the t-wing offense will return this fall, but to move the football he will need everyone to contribute. From the halfbacks to the tackles.

“I like being a lineman hitting everybody, it’s fun,” said senior tackle Mason Fox.

“I’m not a very big guy so without our lineman helping us you know I follow those guys,” explained senior running back Jacob Fiorello. “We’re a run team first we pound the holes its just what we do.”

The road to a state championship is a long one, Janicke knows that. But he says it all starts in camp with his team.

“First though we want to help these guys become great young men as long as we take care of that do the right things in practice those things will come eventually. That is their goal every year too that is the expectation that they want to win here and win state titles.”

