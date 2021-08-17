Advertisement

Janicke looks to continue Forreston football winning tradition

By Joe Olmo
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:44 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORRESTON, Ill. (WIFR) - “Coach Diduch was great here, Coach Zick followed in his footsteps did some really great things, so I want to continue that success while being your own person as well.”

Its’ not an easy job to take over, Forreston has been a model of success since the turn of the decade. Under Denny Diduch and Kyle Zick, the Cardinals went 98-23 in fall seasons, capturing three state championships. Now Forreston’s future lies in the hands of Keynon Janicke.

“Anybody who becomes a head coach for the first time, the expectations are high and there’s a lot of pressure to do things the right way and win.”

Janicke spent last season as an assistant to Zick. The Cardinals went 3-2 in the spring. Once Zick stepped down, Janicke was ready to fill the role. He says there will be new perspective, but the game-plan will stay the same.

“There’s not going to be any drastic changes,” said Janicke. “We are still going to be Forreston, we are still going to run the ball.”

Janicke says the t-wing offense will return this fall, but to move the football he will need everyone to contribute. From the halfbacks to the tackles.

“I like being a lineman hitting everybody, it’s fun,” said senior tackle Mason Fox.

“I’m not a very big guy so without our lineman helping us you know I follow those guys,” explained senior running back Jacob Fiorello. “We’re a run team first we pound the holes its just what we do.”

The road to a state championship is a long one, Janicke knows that. But he says it all starts in camp with his team.

“First though we want to help these guys become great young men as long as we take care of that do the right things in practice those things will come eventually. That is their goal every year too that is the expectation that they want to win here and win state titles.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening
Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
Rockford house fire causes $15k in damages
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Latest News

After losing a couple of key pieces on offense, Stillman Valley looks to contend once again in...
Stillman Valley ready for another run at a Big Northern title
Rochelle enters fall season in new conference
Despite the loss, many Rockford fans packed the stadium to show their support for a fun and...
Rivets lose 16-4 in season closer
The crew waves goodbye to three positions and will transition to 8-man play this fall.
Aquin football is now a big fish in a small pond