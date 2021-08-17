Advertisement

Highland ranks fifth in Illinois, WalletHub community college survey says

Highland Community College Logo
Highland Community College Logo(Highland Community College)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Aug. 16 article, entitled “2021′s Best & Worst Community Colleges,” used three key criteria to evaluate the colleges: cost and financing, education outcomes, and career outcomes.

Website WalletHub ranks Highland Community College fifth out of 40 for best Illinois community colleges. Nationally, Highland ranked 419 of 685. The website ranked the colleges by low cost and high performance during the 2020-21 academic year.

“The fall semester started on campus and online this week. This announcement adds to the excitement for the new academic year and the group effort it took to get us here,” explained Chris Kuberski, Highland Community College President. “This ranking solidifies the hard work made by our faculty and staff to make sure students have the best college experience and outcome no matter what the circumstances.”

Based on the WalletHub website, community colleges offer high education without the financial strain of more prominent colleges and universities. According to their findings, the average tuition and fees for full-time, in-state enrollment at a public two-year college are $3,770 per year at a community college versus $10,560 at a public four-year college or university.

Other schools ranked for Illinois are Sauk Valley Community College at number 13; Kishwaukee College at 18; and Rock Valley College at number 31.

