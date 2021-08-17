Advertisement

Freeport Art Museum to move to downtown area

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:22 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - The Freeport Art Museum has been a hidden gem for more than 20 years being tucked into a residential area. Soon it will be on the move towards downtown Freeport.

Museum leaders say the new building will need to be fully renovated but hopes to be moved in within the next five years. At its current location, only about 15 percent of its collection can be shown. By moving downtown, doing so will allow for more artwork to be showcased.

“There’s a lot of things people have not seen from our collection. The move will actually allow us to change out what’s on view a lot more often and really to highlight our collection in much better ways, so we’re looking forward to that,” Jessica Modica says.

