Fourth straight fantastic day on tap Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As weekends go, the one just completed was about as perfect as you could possibly imagine, and the workweek’s off to a similarly pleasant start. Bright sunshine, a steady breeze, seasonable temperatures, and very low humidity made the past three days nothing short of spectacular, and there’s more where that came from!

High pressure remains anchored over the western Great Lakes, allowing for skies to remain mostly sunny on Tuesday. Temperatures are to inch up just a notch on Tuesday compared to Sunday and Monday, but should remain seasonable. A subtle shift to the southeast on Tuesday is behind the warmer temperatures.

Bright sunshine and southeasterly winds will be the driving forces behind Tuesdays modest warming trend. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

We'll start our warming trend on Tuesday, as we reach the middle 80s. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat does begin to build Wednesday, and humidity’s to gradually increase as well. With a weak disturbance working through the area in the day’s latter half, a brief, light shower cannot be entirely ruled out, though it’s nothing of any significant concern.

A weak disturbance may bring us a few brief, light showers Wednesday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Come Thursday, and for several days beyond, it’s reasonable to expect temperatures will flirt with or even reach the 90° mark on several occasions. Should things play out just right, there’s a very real possibility of stringing together several 90s in succession well into next week.

Come Thursday, temperatures will be within shouting distance of 90°. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

90s are set to return early next week, if not sooner. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Humidity’s also to climb steadily late this week and into the weekend. As humidity again nears and eventually reaches oppressive levels Friday and beyond, the atmosphere will become loaded with energy supporting the development of showers and thunderstorms. Storms return to the forecast Friday, and remain in the picture through at least Monday, though, as was the case last week, rain-free hours are indeed promised daily.

Humidity is to stage a gradual uptick starting in the middle of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With more humidity in store late this week and into the weekend, more substantial rain chances are in the forecast. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

