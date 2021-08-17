Advertisement

Floating docks installation at Davis Park delayed, officials say

Floating Docks could soon come to Davis Park.
Floating Docks could soon come to Davis Park.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford residents will have to wait a bit longer to be able to enjoy floating docks on the Rock River.

Back in May, the Rockford City Council approved an engineering agreement with Fehr Graham, with the company receiving more than $28,000 to design the floating docks that would be placed near Davis Park on the Rock River.

Officials say they hoped to complete the project by the end of this summer. However, due to extensive paperwork, the project now has an estimated completion date of mid-summer of next year.

City of Rockford Public Works Director Kyle Saunders says, “A lot of different people are going to be looking at these plans just to ensure that, obviously whatever we do is going to be safe for boaters, and there is just a lot of different milestones to get through on the engineering phase. I am still really excited about the project and don’t anticipate any delays outside of the plan reviews and we’re excited to see this thing get bid next year and constructed for summer use.”

