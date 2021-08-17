Advertisement

Curran’s Apple Orchard to open Saturday for Fall 2021 season

Curran's will open Saturday, August 29 for the Fall 2021 season.
Curran's will open Saturday, August 29 for the Fall 2021 season.(Curran's Orchard)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you itching for fall to arrive in the Stateline? Well, you are in luck because Curran’s Orchard in Rockford announces their opening for the Fall 2021 season.

Curran’s made the announcement on Facebook saying it will open for the season on Saturday, August 21 for the season. There will be apple doughnuts, a full food menu and everything else you can expect just in time for the fall season.

Starting Saturday, the orchard will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance

Latest News

The Oregon school board votes to close David L. Rahn junior high in Mt. Morris
Oregon school board votes to close Mt. Morris junior high school
A gradual return to heat and humidity is on the way as the week goes on.
Mark's Monday Forecast -- 8/16/2021
HONO MASK PROTEST
HONO MASK PROTEST
FIRE POLICE BOARD MEETING
Date set for announcement of Rockford Fire, Police Chiefs