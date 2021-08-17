Curran’s Apple Orchard to open Saturday for Fall 2021 season

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Are you itching for fall to arrive in the Stateline? Well, you are in luck because Curran’s Orchard in Rockford announces their opening for the Fall 2021 season.

Curran’s made the announcement on Facebook saying it will open for the season on Saturday, August 21 for the season. There will be apple doughnuts, a full food menu and everything else you can expect just in time for the fall season.

Starting Saturday, the orchard will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.