Advertisement

COVID cases steadily increase in children

By CNN
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – COVID-19 cases among children are on the rise.

The American Academy of Pediatrics reported more than 121,000 cases last week. That’s 18% of all cases nationally.

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.

There have been 4.4 million COVID cases in children since the pandemic began or 14.4% of the total.

However, kids make up a much smaller percentage of hospitalizations and deaths.

Children accounted for up to 3.5% of all COVID hospitalizations last week in the 23 states that reported them.

Up to 1.9% of all child COVID cases resulted in hospitalization.

Children only made up a quarter of a percent of all COVID deaths last week.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance

Latest News

BBB: Watch out for eviction scams
An image from the Department of Defense shows how crowded the transport planes are leaving the...
Evacuations from Afghanistan a focus of efforts
Hantke, his son Jackson, his uncle and cousin were the ones in that 1-in-500,000 chance of...
‘Craziest thing in my lifetime:’ Four golfers survive lighting strike
Hantke, his son Jackson, his uncle and cousin were the ones in that 1-in-500,000 chance of...
‘Craziest thing in my lifetime:’ Four people struck by lightning while golfing
FILE - In this Sept. 30, 2020, file photo, Waiter Lenworth Thompson serves lunch to David...
NYC begins requiring proof of vaccination at eateries, gyms