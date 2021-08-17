Advertisement

Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge

Skyline of downtown Chicago, USA.
Skyline of downtown Chicago, USA.(Getty Images)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago will require masks in all public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the city’s top doctor announced Tuesday.

The mandate, which takes effect Friday for everyone over age 2, is similar to rules in place for much of last year. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking. Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.

Chicago is reporting more than 400 cases of COVID-19, a threshold health officials say signals a higher transmission risk. However, the count is far lower than a winter peak of more than 3,000 daily cases, according to Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

Chicago to require indoor masks for all as COVID cases surge

By SOPHIA TAREENan hour ago

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago will require masks in all public indoor settings regardless of vaccination status as the number of COVID-19 cases rise, the city’s top doctor announced Tuesday.

The mandate, which takes effect Friday for everyone over age 2, is similar to rules in place for much of last year. It will apply to gyms, stores, common areas of apartment buildings and in restaurants, though people will be allowed to remove face coverings while eating and drinking. Masks are already required in schools under Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s statewide order.

Chicago is reporting more than 400 cases of COVID-19, a threshold health officials say signals a higher transmission risk. However, the count is far lower than a winter peak of more than 3,000 daily cases, according to Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said no further restrictions or closures were planned.

“Our goal is to remain open but careful,” Arwady said at a news conference. “In terms of where we’ve been, as a city, it is not a cause for alarm. It is a cause for caution.”

Currently, Chicago is averaging 18 COVID-19-related hospitalizations a day, which is down from a peak of roughly 200 a day, Arwady said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
All gender restroom sign. Male, female transgender. Vector illustration. Black symbols isolated...
Court: Transgender individuals can use bathroom matching their gender identity

Latest News

Chicago skyline with Sears Tower
Chicago passes 400 daily COVID-19 cases per day, indoor mask mandate likely coming
Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'