Advertisement

Chicago passes 400 daily COVID-19 cases per day, indoor mask mandate likely coming

Chicago skyline with Sears Tower
Chicago skyline with Sears Tower(Getty Images/Tetra images RF)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WBBM) - Chicago is averaging more than 400 new cases of COVID-19 per day, up more than tenfold over the past two months, reaching a point where public health officials have warned the city might be forced to reinstate some virus restrictions.

The latest surge in cases is largely driven by the more contagious delta variant, which is spreading mostly among those who haven’t been fully vaccinated.

Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady said last week that the delta variant accounts for more than 90% of new cases not only in Chicago, but nationwide. More than 99% of new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths are people who have not been fully vaccinated.

Chicago is averaging 419 new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week, up from the rate’s lowest point of less than 40 per day in mid-June.

While virus cases have been surging again in recent weeks, vaccinations have started to climb again as well. Chicago is averaging an average of 7,287 doses administered per day over the past week, nearly double the rate of 3,662 per day on July 26, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

During the pandemic, Arwady has repeatedly said the 400 daily caseload benchmark is a key factor in determining whether the city will impose any COVID-19 restrictions.

Arwady is scheduled to hold a briefing on the city’s COVID-19 case data on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, virtually all of Illinois, including Chicago, is seeing a high level of transmission of COVID-19, prompting a recommendation that everyone wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

While the Chicago Department of Public Health has yet to reinstate a citywide mask mandate, Arwady has said repeatedly in recent weeks that people who have not been vaccinated should wear masks in public settings.

Arwady is scheduled to hold a briefing on the city’s COVID-19 case data on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, virtually all of Illinois, including Chicago, is seeing a high level of transmission of COVID-19, prompting a recommendation that everyone wear masks in public indoor settings, regardless of their vaccination status.

While the Chicago Department of Public Health has yet to reinstate a citywide mask mandate, Arwady has said repeatedly in recent weeks that people who have not been vaccinated should wear masks in public settings.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also has said she expects to announce soon whether city workers will be required to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or face regular testing for the virus, as her administration negotiates with various labor unions on what those rules could look like.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined...
Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance

Latest News

Current understanding about how the virus that causes coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)...
Indoor mask mandate returns to Madison & Dane Co.
Cardinal Raymond Burke is breathing with the help of a ventilator just days after testing...
Cardinal critical of COVID-19 vaccine on ventilator due to virus
Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19