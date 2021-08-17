Area doctors weigh in on COVID-19 vaccine booster shots

(WIFR) - As millions of Americans search for ways to boost their immunity against the coronavirus and its variants, now health officials say we may want to consider rolling up our sleeves for another shot.

Later this week the Biden Administration is expected to recommend the majority of Americans get a booster vaccine, and area health experts say they’re in support.

“We expect that it’s going to give us extra protection against the original virus and the delta variant,” said MercyHealth Infectious Disease Specialist Dr. Moamen Alzoubi.

Boosters will be administered once they receive full approval from FDA and CDC, and with hospitalizations up from the delta variant Dr. Alzoubi says they can be crucial.

“I don’t have any vaccinated person in the ICU,” said Alzoubi. “I have fully vaccinated people in the hospital, but their infection is not too severe.”

It’s a similar scene in Rock County as health leaders say their residents are also coming down with the variant.

“We have had an increase in cases and hospitalizations as well and it’s most likely due to the delta variant,” said Rock County Public Health Communications Specialist Jessica Turner.

Federal officials say boosters will be recommended for people eight months after being fully vaccinated with the Moderna or Pfizer shot. Leaders are waiting on more data before making recommendations for those who got the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Health officials say full FDA approval of the vaccines is expected sometime mid-September.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.