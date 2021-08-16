VetsRoll honors veterans on 76th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday, August 15 marks 76 years since Victory over Japan day in 1945. VetsRoll in South Beloit invited more than a dozen World War II veterans and Rosie the Riveters to be honored in “A Millenium History of America.” The youngest veteran in attendance was 99 years old.

Vets Roll President Mark Finnegan said more than 450 people attended the event. Finnegan along with the host for the night, Mike Austin, shared the story of each veteran. Among the dozen veterans was Salvador “Sal” Perce, who is 101 years old. He served three and a half years in WWII. Even after retiring from work in 1985, he has volunteered at St.Mary’s Hospital in Janesville for more than eight years as a greeter.

“I feel proud of what I’ve done, and glad to help a lot of people. As long as my heart is keeping me in good health, I have no complaints. I enjoy doing what I do,” said Perce. “Mostly you interact with a lot of people, that’s important. You talk to them.”

Perce said as long as he can stand up, he’ll keep volunteering. Vets Roll calls these veterans “the greatest generation.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.