Advertisement

US rushes more troops to Afghanistan to calm chaotic evacuation in Kabul

By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:40 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military is sending another battalion of about 1,000 troops to help safeguard the Kabul airport, where American forces killed two armed people during increasingly chaotic evacuation efforts as the Taliban take control of Afghanistan.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby briefed reporters Monday on the additional deployments aimed at bringing a semblance of order to the evacuations.

Separately, one of America’s top military commanders has met face-to-face with senior leaders of the Taliban, urging the longtime U.S. enemy not to interfere with the massive airport evacuation as the United States withdraws from Afghanistan, a U.S. official told The Associated Press.

Gen. Frank McKenzie, head of U.S. Central Command, warned the Taliban officials that the U.S. military would respond forcefully to defend the airport if necessary, the official said. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive talks not yet announced publicly.

McKenzie’s session Sunday in Doha, Qatar, the base for long-running talks among senior Taliban political officials, Americans and others, underscored the swift rise in power of the Taliban, America’s opponent in 20 years of fighting, after a weeklong push in which the group captured control of Afghanistan.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening
Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening
Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
Rockford house fire causes $15k in damages
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
This grant will fund the acquisition of 127 properties in Freeport, comprised of 41 vacant lots...
FEMA awards more than $3.3 million in funding for Freeport
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies

Latest News

Snowplow Truck Removing the Snow from the Highway during a Cold Snowstorm Winter Day
IDOT looking to hire snow and ice removal employees for winter
FILE - Alabama head coach Nick Saban leaves the field after their win against Ohio State in an...
Chasing Tide: Alabama is No. 1 in preseason AP Top 25 again
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large
Prices down 3 cents from last week, also down 3 cents from last month.
Gas prices drop in Stateline, still remain high