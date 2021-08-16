Third straight day of unlimited sunshine Monday
A/C gets a break for now, but heat far from finished
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard, if not impossible, to write a better meteorological script for a weekend than this. Bright sunshine, a steady breeze, seasonable temperatures, and very low humidity made for a positively perfect weekend, and there’s more where that came from!
High pressure remains anchored over the western Great Lakes, allowing for skies to remain sunny Monday and once again on Tuesday. Temperatures may inch up just a notch on Monday, compared to Sunday, but should remain seasonable. Easterly winds off of Lake Michigan are to ensure that humidity won’t be at all an issue.
Winds will begin a subtle shift to the southeast on Tuesday, so we’ll tack on a few more degrees to the high temperatures then. Still, we see no reason to be concerned about humidity becoming an issue. That said, it may tick up a smidge compared to what we’ve seen the past few days. Wall-to-wall sunshine is again on the menu Tuesday.
Heat does begin to build Wednesday, and humidity’s to gradually increase as well. Come Thursday, it’s reasonable to expect that 90° temperatures could return, and there’s a very real possibility of stringing together several 90s in succession beyond.
As humidity again reaches oppressive levels Friday and beyond, the atmosphere will become loaded with energy supporting the development of showers and thunderstorms. Storms return to the forecast Friday, and remain in the picture through at least Sunday, though, as was the case last week, rain-free hours are indeed promised daily.
