Third straight day of unlimited sunshine Monday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - It’s hard, if not impossible, to write a better meteorological script for a weekend than this. Bright sunshine, a steady breeze, seasonable temperatures, and very low humidity made for a positively perfect weekend, and there’s more where that came from!

High pressure remains anchored over the western Great Lakes, allowing for skies to remain sunny Monday and once again on Tuesday. Temperatures may inch up just a notch on Monday, compared to Sunday, but should remain seasonable. Easterly winds off of Lake Michigan are to ensure that humidity won’t be at all an issue.

Sunshine dominates again on Monday, with easterly winds keeping humidity very comfortable. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won't be hot by any means Monday, but temperatures will warm up a notch or two. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Winds will begin a subtle shift to the southeast on Tuesday, so we’ll tack on a few more degrees to the high temperatures then. Still, we see no reason to be concerned about humidity becoming an issue. That said, it may tick up a smidge compared to what we’ve seen the past few days. Wall-to-wall sunshine is again on the menu Tuesday.

Another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is expected on Tuesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Heat does begin to build Wednesday, and humidity’s to gradually increase as well. Come Thursday, it’s reasonable to expect that 90° temperatures could return, and there’s a very real possibility of stringing together several 90s in succession beyond.

90s appear likely to return by Thursday, and quite likely several days beyond. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

There's no need for the A/C anytime in the near term, but humidity will increase dramatically by the end of the week. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

As humidity again reaches oppressive levels Friday and beyond, the atmosphere will become loaded with energy supporting the development of showers and thunderstorms. Storms return to the forecast Friday, and remain in the picture through at least Sunday, though, as was the case last week, rain-free hours are indeed promised daily.

With moisture levels remaining low for at least a few days, rain chances remain out of the forecast through at least Friday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

