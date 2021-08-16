Structure fire Monday morning in Rockford leaves family displaced

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A structure fire early Monday morning on 11th Street leaves residents displaced.

Around 6:45 a.m., Rockford Fire arrived to a building showing smoke from the second floor. The fire was under control after 20 minutes of fighting.

The residents were displaced from the home as a result of the fire and were connected with the Red Cross for relocation services. Estimated costs of the damages are $30,000.

