Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.