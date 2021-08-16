Advertisement

Shooting kills 7-year-old girl, injures 6-year-old sister in Chicago

By WLS staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) - Two young sisters were shot Sunday afternoon while they were sitting in a parked car.

Police say the girls, ages 6 and 7, were shot by an unknown assailant.

The 7-year-old died after being taken to Loyola University Medical Center. Police said the younger 6-year-old sister is fighting for her life at the hospital

Investigators do not think the little girls or their mother were targets in the shooting and are still looking for the gunman.

Copyright 2021 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening
Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening
This grant will fund the acquisition of 127 properties in Freeport, comprised of 41 vacant lots...
FEMA awards more than $3.3 million in funding for Freeport
Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
Rockford house fire causes $15k in damages
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
The crew waves goodbye to three positions and will transition to 8-man play this fall.
Aquin football is now a big fish in a small pond

Latest News

Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Thousands of Afghans fearing a return to Taliban rule are trying to flee the country through...
Rush on Kabul airport as Afghans flee Taliban takeover
Brian McDermott, chief of patrol for Chicago Police Dept., gave an update Sunday on a fatal...
1 child dead, 1 child fighting for life after Chicago shooting
Residents in South Florida prepare for Tropical Storm Fred with sandbags. The system could make...
Haiti braces for Grace, Florida for Fred as storms brew