Rockford hospitals report 40% increase in COVID patients within a week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Concerns surrounding the spread of COVID-19 grow as Rockford’s three major hospitals combined report a 40 percent increase in hospitalizations within the last week.

Winnebago County Public Health Administrator Dr. Sandra Martell says the delta variant is driving most of the hospitalizations as well as those who are unvaccinated. Martell warns though that those who received the shot can still be a carrier.

“We really have to be aware as a community that this pandemic is not over yet,” said Martell.

SwedishAmerican’s Surgeon-in-Chief Dr. James Cole says a few weeks ago the hospital only had four COVID patients, but now just 16 beds are available including two in the ICU.

Cole says the average age of those hospitalized with COVID over the last year has dropped from 75 to 52 years old.

“We certainly anticipate that it’s going to get worse before it gets better and it’s a very hot topic among the executive leadership at the hospital of what do we have to do next to prepare for this,” said Dr. Cole.

