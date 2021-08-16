Advertisement

Rock Valley College’s Advanced Technology Center opening delayed to January 2022

Delays in equipment and material deliveries have caused the push back.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:29 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rock Valley College announces they will push the opening of their new Advanced Technology Center to January of 2022 due to delays in equipment and material shipments.

Rock Valley College said the following in a release:

“The Rock Valley College (RVC) Advanced Technology Center (ATC) is postponing its opening until January 2022. Like much of the nation, we are experiencing equipment and material delivery delays related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are committed to educational excellence and will continue to offer advanced technology programs on our Main Campus and at the Stenstrom Center for Career Education. We believe it is better to wait until we can provide the exceptional educational opportunities that RVC is known for than to rush the opening of this new facility. We look forward to welcoming students, businesses, and community members to the ATC in January.”

