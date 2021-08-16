Pentagon: Afghans fleeing Taliban rule could go to Fort McCoy

TOMAH, Wis. (WMTV) - The military could be relocating tens of thousands of Afghans looking to live in the U.S. and a military post in western Wisconsin could be their first home after they arrive.

According to the Pentagon, the Dept. of Defense may relocate up to 30,000 Afghans to Fort Bliss, in Texas, and Fort McCoy, in Monroe Co., Wisconsin.

The Afghans applied for special immigrant visas. Many of them worked with the U.S. during the war and say they will likely be targeted now that the Taliban has taken control of the country.

The Defense and State Departments confirmed they will accelerate the applicants’ evacuation.

Meanwhile, the Dept. of Homeland Security said the agency is working to push visas through the system and get applicants cleared through security.

CNN sources say refugee resettlement agencies started preparing for a large influx of Afghan arrivals.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.