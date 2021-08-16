Advertisement

Man charged with burglarizing a Rockford church still at large

Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after...
Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after a burglary in January.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Police say they need the community’s help in locating a man who remains at large after a burglary in January.

Around 9:00 a.m. on Jan. 25, police responded to St. Edward’s Catholic Church in reference to a burglary. Detectives conducted a follow-up investigation into the incident and identified the suspect as 49-year-old Jerry White.

Investigators say a warrant is out for White’s arrest as he remains at large. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

