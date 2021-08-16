Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance

DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is arrested after a domestic dispute that ended with the death of the family dog.

DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office was called to the 100 block of N. Dogwood Street for a domestic disturbance around 2 a.m. Monday. Upon arrival deputies learned that 46-year-old Juan Chaves of Cortland had pushed his wife and his juvenile step-daughter. He then threw the family dog against a door in the house, kiling the animal.

Chavez was placed under arrest for two counts of felony domestic battery and one count of aggravated animal cruelty. He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail where he is being held pending bond.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.