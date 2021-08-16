IDOT looking to hire snow and ice removal employees for winter

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Illinois Department of Transportation is looking for qualified individuals to apply for seasonal positions to help with snow-and-ice removal across the state through its annual “snowbird” program. The temporary snowplow drivers are hired by IDOT every year on a full-time and on-call basis to help keep roads cleared throughout the winter.

“This is an excellent opportunity to earn some extra income while serving your communities by keeping roads open and safe for everyone during our challenging Illinois winters,” said Illinois Transportation Secretary Omer Osman. “While these positions are crucial to our frontline snow-and-ice response efforts, they also have led to full-time jobs as highway maintainers and fulfilling careers at IDOT.”

Snowbirds are required to promptly respond to emerging weather situations for snow-and-ice removal and stay on alert to work in emergency conditions at any time, including nights, weekends and holidays. Applicants must have a commercial driver’s license and submit to a criminal background check. A pre-employment physical is required. Veterans are encouraged to apply.

Applicants will be selected based on availability, experience and qualifications. For additional information, including details on the application process, pay and the potential for benefits, please click here. Job postings will be made the week of Aug. 23.

