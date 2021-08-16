Advertisement

Hope for Haitians to help out those impacted by earthquake

A non-profit founded in Rockford collects donations to send to Haiti following the massive earthquake
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In the wake of the recent 7.2 magnitude earthquake in Haiti, a local organization reaffirms its mission to build sustainable housing in the Caribbean nation.

For the last 20 years, hope for Haitians has built homes, provided education, and sourced clean water and food for the people of Haiti.

Since the start of the pandemic, Hope for Haitians has built more than 100 homes for impoverished Haitians, along with creating water systems and providing farming support. Executive director Chris Weickert says the pain of the nation’s last natural disaster back in 2011 still lingers, pushing them to continue to give back.

‘One of the biggest things is the trauma to the people who lived through the last year, the last one, people are reported now sleeping on the streets because they don’t feel safe inside structures, and as an organization we made changes in the way that we did building following the 2010 earthquake,” said Weickert.

If you’d like to donate or participate in a mission trip.. you can visit https://hopeforhaitians.org/ for more information.

