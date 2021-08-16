Advertisement

Hononegah parents, families protest mask mandate on first day of classes

Parents say they are not anti mask, but pro-choice for students
Aug. 16, 2021
ROCKTON, Ill. (WIFR) - Parents, families, and friends protest the school district’s mask mandate in front of Hononegah High School on the first day of class.

Donning signs, custom shirts, and American flags, parent’s voiced their frustration with the state government for mandating mask wearing for all students. Protestors say understand why school districts feel the need to comply, but still hope their message can reach the governor for reconsideration. Cars honked in approval as they passed the protestors.

School officials and local officers were on scene, and said the families were doing a fantastic job staying in approved areas off of school property, and were not causing issues for staff and students to enter the building. Protest organizers say there is no need for students to wear masks for more than 7 hours a day, while stores, businesses, and other institutions are not held to the same standards.

