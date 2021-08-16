Advertisement

Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash

Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford
Driver of the vehicle was from Rockford(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:07 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALDEN, Ill. (WIFR) - A Harvard man is dead after a traffic crash in McHenry County.

According to McHenry County Sheriffs, preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle pulled out into an intersection which cross traffic did not have a stop sign. A crash occurred as a result. A 63-year-old Harvard man was pronounced deceased at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, an 82-year-old Rockford man, was employed by a medical transportation company and was transporting the victim. Passengers of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Grand opening
Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening
This grant will fund the acquisition of 127 properties in Freeport, comprised of 41 vacant lots...
FEMA awards more than $3.3 million in funding for Freeport
Courtesy: Rockford Fire Department
Rockford house fire causes $15k in damages
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2019 file photo, Antonio Basco cries beside a cross at a makeshift...
Husband of woman killed in Texas Walmart mass shooting dies
The crew waves goodbye to three positions and will transition to 8-man play this fall.
Aquin football is now a big fish in a small pond

Latest News

Former Guilford High School Track and Field Coach honored in newest exhibit.
Lee Marks exhibit
A small fire breaks out a Rockford home.
Rockford House fire
Flames break out at a large recycling facility in South Beloit.
Fire at recycling facility
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance
Man arrested after killing family dog in domestic disturbance