Harvard man killed in McHenry County crash

ALDEN, Ill. (WIFR) - A Harvard man is dead after a traffic crash in McHenry County.

According to McHenry County Sheriffs, preliminary investigation indicated that a vehicle pulled out into an intersection which cross traffic did not have a stop sign. A crash occurred as a result. A 63-year-old Harvard man was pronounced deceased at the scene and was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver, an 82-year-old Rockford man, was employed by a medical transportation company and was transporting the victim. Passengers of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries.

The investigation is ongoing by the McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office.

