Gas prices drop in Stateline, still remain high

Prices down 3 cents from last week, also down 3 cents from last month.(Adam Carr)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Gas prices in Rockford are averaging $3.24 a gallon, down from $3.27 a week ago. Prices are still well above last year’s average of $2.45, as the pandemic was still causing statewide shutdowns and had a number of employees working from home.

Rockford’s gas prices are still above the national average of $3.18, however well below the Chicago average at $3.76.

“Continued concerns about the spread of Covid-19 prevented gas prices from gaining any ground last week,” said Molly Hart, spokesperson for AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Crude oil and gasoline futures prices have fallen under downward pressure due to worries about how the delta variant could reduce global fuel demand. The lower futures prices should enable gas prices to trend lower in the coming week.”

The national average has held steady at $3.18 for seven days after reaching its highest point so far this year. Today’s national average is a penny less than a week ago, two cents more than a month ago and $1.01 more than a year ago. During the run-up to Labor Day weekend, pump prices will likely continue to fluctuate due to high crude prices. However, gas demand typically drops considerably after the final holiday weekend of summer, bringing much needed relief to American drivers when they fill-up this fall.

