Former Guilford High School Coach honored in new exhibit

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Guildford High School Coach is featured in an area museum’s newest exhibit.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford unveils its African American exhibit which includes honoring the life and career of former track and field coach Lee Marks. Marks began teaching in the Rockford Public School District in 1966 and in 1967 was hired at Guilford as a physical education teacher. Marks coached track and field at the high school for 47 years and received a number of awards.

Marks died in 2017. Recently, RPS205 officially named the outdoor track at Swanson Stadium The Lee Marks Memorial Track.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.