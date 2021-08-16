Advertisement

Former Guilford High School Coach honored in new exhibit

A former Guildford High School Coach is featured in an area museum’s newest exhibit.
A former Guildford High School Coach is featured in an area museum’s newest exhibit.(WIFR)
By Kristin Camiliere
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Guildford High School Coach is featured in an area museum’s newest exhibit.

The Ethnic Heritage Museum in Rockford unveils its African American exhibit which includes honoring the life and career of former track and field coach Lee Marks. Marks began teaching in the Rockford Public School District in 1966 and in 1967 was hired at Guilford as a physical education teacher. Marks coached track and field at the high school for 47 years and received a number of awards.

Marks died in 2017. Recently, RPS205 officially named the outdoor track at Swanson Stadium The Lee Marks Memorial Track.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This grant will fund the acquisition of 127 properties in Freeport, comprised of 41 vacant lots...
FEMA awards more than $3.3 million in funding for Freeport
NIU FACULTY RALLY
NIU faculty members call on administration to issue tougher safety standards
A Washington resident submitted a report on Wednesday, including a photo of a murder hornet...
First live ‘murder hornet’ spotted this year
Grand opening
Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening
State Farm to hold virtual career fair
State Farm adding 2,500+ full-time Claims and Customer Service employees

Latest News

More than 400 people came out to thank a dozen World War 2 Veterans and Rosie the Riveters for...
VetsRoll honors veterans on 76th anniversary of Victory over Japan Day
Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.
Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit
rochelle
Rochelle enters fall season in new conference
Rochelle enters fall season in new conference