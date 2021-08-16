Fire breaks out at recycling facility in South Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Wis. (WIFR) - Several Stateline agencies respond to a large fire at a recycling center in South Beloit.

Fire officials say they were called to Behr Iron & Metal Recycling Center on Wheeler Rd. Sunday evening. Crews say they could see the plume of smoke on their way to the building and found the flames outside. Firefighters say a chemical reaction from by-products of the shredding of vehicles the center receives started the fire. Crews used a thousand gallons of water to contain the flames. No damage was reportedly caused to the building.

