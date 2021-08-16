Advertisement

Date set for announcement of Rockford Fire, Police Chiefs

The board will meet next week to cast their formal votes for each position.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - There is now a date set on when the next Rockford Fire and Police Commissioners will be announced.

The Rockford Board of Fire and Police Commissioners expect to make an announcement on both positions a week from today. Commissioners board secretary Ian Linnabary said the process played out exactly as they hoped. For the first time today... Commissioners sat down and discussed the results of the day long assessments center conducted. Linnabary said that and the public’s input will play important roles in their final decision.

“Overall, we felt like this was a very inclusive and transparent process where the community really got to provide their input to the commission. I know, based upon the discussions that have been had in closed session about all the candidates, that that information weighs very heavily on the commissioners and they’re taking it into consideration when they evaluate these candidates.”

A press conference is expected to follow next Monday’s meeting to announce the winners.

