Thousands get muddy with Tough Mudder’s return to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tough Mudder returned to Rockford for the 7th year this weekend. Participants and Tough Mudder CEO said it feels great to be back after a year off. Around 10,000 people came to Rockford to push themselves through mud, water and even electricity during the ten mile Tough Mudder obstacle course.

“I’m a tough mudder, and she’s my tough daughter,” said Karen Batio.

This is Batio’s third year taking part in the course with her daughter, Jessica Batio.

“The first year I didn’t think I could do any of the obstacles, and I ended up completing all of them,” said Jessica Batio.

She said the people pushing you to the finish line make it all worth it.

“Because, everyone who does it here, just helps out so much and is so caring and takes like an extra twenty minutes, or however long it takes, to help everyone behind them,” said Batio.

Tough Mudder CEO Kyle McLaughlin said several obstacles are impossible to get through if you’re flying solo. Even if you didn’t start with a team, you’ll finish with one.

“You’re going to need someone to help pull you over the wall, to get you across the river, to get you through the mud pit,” said McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said return to Rockford for one of the biggest Chicago area events is just what the Tough Mudder nation needed.

“To be able to see people get together again. To lend that hand and pull a fellow brother or sister up the wall,” said McLaughlin. “It’s that human connection we’ve all been waiting for the last year and a half. It feels amazing.”

Saturday night through Sunday morning is the “Toughest Mudder” challenge. Seven hundred people take on the twelve hour challenge that involves four hundred obstacles.

Regular courses begin again Sunday at 9:30 a.m. and conclude around noon. Several spots are still available on Tough Mudder’s website.

