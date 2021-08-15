Advertisement

Students move in to dorms at Rockford University

The university counts on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep campuses safe this fall
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:26 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - When summer draws to a close, that means returning to the classroom is right around the corner. Rockford University said it welcomed its students back to campus with open arms.

To kick off the academic year, students moved into their dorms Saturday afternoon and attended the President’s Opening Ceremony. Rockford University President, Eric Fulcomer, said it’s a longstanding tradition for students. The university is one of hundreds of colleges in the United States counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep campuses safe this fall. R-U stated it will enforce a mask mandate, regardless of vaccination status, inside buildings and outside this fall when social distancing isn’t possible.

“We have a great group of students. We’re expecting a very large, first year class. We’ve been moving students in all day,” said Fulcomer. The football team is already here and they’re helping us today with the move-in of first year students. And then today kicks off a 3 day orientation that goes until Tuesday and then we start class Wednesday.”

