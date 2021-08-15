Rochelle enters fall season in new conference

ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - After a short spring season Rochelle is back in action on the gridiron, but the fall season will feature a foreign element, new opponents.

“It’s always nice to play new good competition,” Senior quarterback Josh Lloyd said.

A 2-4 spring record sends the Hubs from the Interstate Eight conference to the Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight blue division, it will bring plenty of fresh football teams to Rochelle.

“Our conference will transition over from the I8 to the KRC,” Head coach Kyle Kissack. “The KRC is a solid conference there are some really good football teams over there.”

“The only games where we will play teams we have played before is Kaneland, Plano and Sandwich the rest are going to be new,” Lloyd said.

New is a common term in the Hubs camp, one thing that won’t be new is Rochelle’s style of play.

“It’s really no secret we want to play physical football at the point of attack,” Kissack said. “Control the clock and play really good sound defense.”

The Hubs lost some players on the defensive side, but do have many returning to the roster. Including Lloyd who will be under center for his second straight season.

“Varsity is just a different speed than freshman and JV so it was nice to play last year to get used to that speed,” Lloyd said.

It’s no secret the Hubs want to run the football. They hope to control the clock and pound the rock, Kissack believes his style can take them where they want to go.

“We’ve struggled here as of late but it’s not for a lack of effort,” Kissack said. “We’ve had a great summer and really good camp so I am looking forward to getting going.”

The Hubs will open the season on the road, they head to Woodstock for their first Friday night game in the new Kishwaukee River/Interstate Eight conference.

