Advertisement

Rivets lose 16-4 in season closer

By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets completed their 2021 season against the Kenosha Kingfish at home and not in the way they would have liked. Rockford is already out of playoff contention, so this was their last hoorah of the summer before the players scatter across the country to return to their colleges.

Kenosha led the game until it was too late for the Rivets, and the score rose 16-4 in favor of the Kingfish. Despite the loss, many Rockford fans packed the stadium to show their support for a fun and somewhat COVID-free season.

Until next summer!

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools isn’t going over well with some Stateline...
Parents and school leaders react to Illinois mask mandate
Fair deals with storm damages
Boone County Fair deals with storm damages
State Farm to hold virtual career fair
State Farm adding 2,500+ full-time Claims and Customer Service employees
Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says

Latest News

The crew waves goodbye to three positions and will transition to 8-man play this fall.
Aquin football is now a big fish in a small pond
The Vikings and its new quarterback Chandler Alderman will meet Lutheran in week one.
4-0 Vikings crew welcomes new coach and quarterback
“This is not new for them, and they certainly want to strive for the best.”
The bar is set high for Byron football
“We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to trust everything that he does for us...”
New head coach Davekos is already comfortable in the Cogs huddle