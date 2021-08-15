Rivets lose 16-4 in season closer

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Rivets completed their 2021 season against the Kenosha Kingfish at home and not in the way they would have liked. Rockford is already out of playoff contention, so this was their last hoorah of the summer before the players scatter across the country to return to their colleges.

Kenosha led the game until it was too late for the Rivets, and the score rose 16-4 in favor of the Kingfish. Despite the loss, many Rockford fans packed the stadium to show their support for a fun and somewhat COVID-free season.

Until next summer!

