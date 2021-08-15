Miracle Mile celebrates Rockford Day with a scavenger hunt

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In another part of the city, Miracle Mile celebrated Rockford Day Saturday afternoon with a scavenger hunt.

Residents had a chance to explore more than a dozen, different businesses, while searching for bowling pins hidden at each shop. The goal was to try and collect 12 stamps to record on your passport. Then you leave your passport at your last stop by 4 p-m and organizers will draw the grand prize. It’s a bowling and pizza party for a group of 25 people.

