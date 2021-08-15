Advertisement

Local nonprofits hold community block party to celebrate 815 Day

Event leaders said this is an initiative to strengthen community relationships.
Nonprofits celebrate 815 Day
Nonprofits celebrate 815 Day(WIFR)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:48 PM CDT
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents find other, productive ways to spend their Saturday in Rockford. Unlike the Tough Mudder competition at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, this event required a lot less endurance.

Life Decisions Youth Leadership Council and several other nonprofits threw community block party to celebrate 815 week. The event was from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dahlquist park in Rockford. Event leaders said this is an initiative to strengthen community relationships.

