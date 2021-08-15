Local nonprofits hold community block party to celebrate 815 Day

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Residents find other, productive ways to spend their Saturday in Rockford. Unlike the Tough Mudder competition at the Chicago-Rockford International Airport, this event required a lot less endurance.

Life Decisions Youth Leadership Council and several other nonprofits threw community block party to celebrate 815 week. The event was from 3 to 7 p.m. at Dahlquist park in Rockford. Event leaders said this is an initiative to strengthen community relationships.

