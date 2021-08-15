Copy and paste weekend continues with more sunshine and comfy temperatures

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - 81 degrees, widespread sunshine and low dew points occurred on Saturday. In reality, copy and paste that for Sunday and it will be a downright pretty similar forecast. The winning weekend continues with even more sunshine in the works for next week.

We hope you are taking advantage of the weather outside because it feels so comfortable out there. If you plan on being outside for any prolonged periods of time for the rest of the weekend or even early next week, be sure to have the sunscreen handy with UV indices still quite high. Otherwise you won’t have to worry about the heat because temperatures will be near normal and dew points will remain low.

Sunny to mostly sunny skies are in store through the middle of next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy the dry conditions and lots of sunshine to close out the weekend. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Because of how active and HOT our last week was, give those air conditioners at home or in your car a well deserved break. Crack open the windows while driving and at home, especially at night to take advantage of what mother nature is giving us. Plus, it may save you a bit on your energy bill because it definitely was a more expensive last week for most of the Stateline.

Open those windows a crack at night and keep the a/c units on low through the day for a well deserved break the next few days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures and humidity begin to increase again Tuesday throughout the Stateline as forecast highs return to the mid 80s. Following that, temperatures and humidity will continue going up a smidge Wednesday where chances for showers and storms also return to the forecast.

Rain chances return to the forecast when we turn a bit warmer as well. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.