Barnstormer Distillery in Rockford holds grand opening

Dozens of residents joined on South Main Street for food, cocktails and a t-shirt giveaway in honor of the grand opening.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Barnstormer Distillery made its debut in the Forest City Saturday afternoon with on-site tours and tastings.

Some background about Barnstormers. They were post WWI pilots. With just a little more than the shirts on their backs, and the plane they flew, they brought aviation and often prohibition era alcohol to the general public. They were known as risk takers The staff here in Rockford said they want to carry on that spirit.

“We’re super excited that people are able to come out. They’re able to enjoy,” said Barnstormer Distillery owner, Addie Ford. “We’ve talked about having people out here for years. For those of you that don’t know, we’re in the retail market. We’re in restaurants. We’ve been distilling for the last three years but we’re finally open to the public.”

