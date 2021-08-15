Aquin football is now a big fish in a small pond

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I’m planning on hopefully us going down to state for 8-man,” said senior receiver and defensive back Oliver Arndt.

Aquin football may be small in numbers, but they’re mighty in spirit. After a successful spring season finishing 6-0 in the NUIC, the crew waves goodbye to three positions and will transition to 8-man play this fall.

“The biggest fear was telling the kids honestly as a coach, and they have embraced it,” said head coach Broc Kundert. “They’re excited about getting breaks and playing some different teams, so that’ll be fun.”

Even though Aquin held their own in a competitive conference, they were still a small fish in a big pond. Now it seems they’re at the top of the food chain. The team says the switch hasn’t been even the slightest bit difficult.

“We thought as a staff it would be very different, but it hasn’t been,” Kundert said. “Our playbook hasn’t changed at all.”

But the offense has. Former star quarterback Will Gustafson who led the conference in rushing yards has graduated. Now, former running back and receiver Evan Broge has been tapped as QB 1.

“I can lead the team, and I have the skillset it takes to be the quarterback,” said quarterback Evan Broge.

Broge has known most of the team since preschool football. He says the familiarity pushes them to succeed.

“I’ve always been with Evan, so I’m pretty confident with him,” Arndt said. “He’s been throwing pretty well. He’s been getting more into it.”

Broge is five inches taller than his predecessor and has similarities to the headlining quarterback.

“He does a lot of the same things Will can do in terms of running,” Kundert said. “He can throw a little bit similar to Will, so this will be his first year playing quarterback, and you wouldn’t know it when you see it.”

Change and all, Aquin isn’t worried.

“I anticipate beating everyone hopefully,” Broge said.

