4-0 Vikings crew welcomes new coach and quarterback

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another Big Northern Conference team has big dreams. In the spring season, the Vikings went undefeated and sat at the top of their conference with quarterback Logan Emanuel leading the team to success.

Now, things are a bit different. Emanuel, who made plenty of headlines last season, graduated, and head coach Aaron Sullivan passed the torch to Ryan Kelley whose been working with the team for five years.

Sullivan and one other former head coach are still on staff which gives the players a level of comfort, Kelley says. The team went 4-0 last season, but the slate has been wiped clean, and the Vikings and its new quarterback Chandler Alderman will meet Lutheran in week one.

“Really smart, hardworking kid, has a really good arm,” Kelley said. ”I think he’s pretty mobile as well, so I think he fits with what we’re trying to do on offense.”

“My freshman year was my first year ever playing quarterback, and this year going out on the varsity field for the first time, it’s my second time ever starting at quarterback so I had to do a lot of extra work,” Alderman said. “We have a big, big season ahead of us. We went four wins last year, and this year we should do the same. We have the same kids.”

