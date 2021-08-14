New head coach Davekos is already comfortable in the Cogs huddle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I think we’re good enough to go 9-0 and win conference,” said senior fullback Colin Nesler.

Genoa-Kingston went 3-0 in the shortened spring season finishing second in the Big Northern Conference. It continued a string of success under retiring head coach Chad Wilmarth. The cogs have engineered at least eight victories in each of the last six full seasons.

“We have some kids that can really carry the ball and carry the ball quickly, so we’re going to play to our advantages, and we’re going to keep doing what we do well, and that’s running the ball,” said new head coach Cameron Davekos.

Davekos is a Genoa-Kingston grad himself, so he has a good grasp of the Cogs’ playbook.

“I coached them back when they were in seventh grade, so we have some rapport with each other,” Davekos said. “They trust me, and I trust them. We kind of joke about the old days and what we used to run and where we’re at now.”

Even though Davekos is a first year head coach, he’s already made a lasting impact on the guys in the huddle. It’s safe to say he’s always been one of them.

“He’s starting off right where Coach Wilmarth left us, and I’m ready for the season,” Nesler said. “I know he is too.”

“We’re going to love him this year,” said junior cornerback Brody Engel. “We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to trust everything that he does for us and stick behind him and play as best as we can for him.”

