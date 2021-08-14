Advertisement

New head coach Davekos is already comfortable in the Cogs huddle

“We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to trust everything that he does for us...”
By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - “I think we’re good enough to go 9-0 and win conference,” said senior fullback Colin Nesler.

Genoa-Kingston went 3-0 in the shortened spring season finishing second in the Big Northern Conference. It continued a string of success under retiring head coach Chad Wilmarth. The cogs have engineered at least eight victories in each of the last six full seasons.

“We have some kids that can really carry the ball and carry the ball quickly, so we’re going to play to our advantages, and we’re going to keep doing what we do well, and that’s running the ball,” said new head coach Cameron Davekos.

Davekos is a Genoa-Kingston grad himself, so he has a good grasp of the Cogs’ playbook.

“I coached them back when they were in seventh grade, so we have some rapport with each other,” Davekos said. “They trust me, and I trust them. We kind of joke about the old days and what we used to run and where we’re at now.”

Even though Davekos is a first year head coach, he’s already made a lasting impact on the guys in the huddle. It’s safe to say he’s always been one of them.

“He’s starting off right where Coach Wilmarth left us, and I’m ready for the season,” Nesler said. “I know he is too.”

“We’re going to love him this year,” said junior cornerback Brody Engel. “We’re going to be behind him. We’re going to trust everything that he does for us and stick behind him and play as best as we can for him.”

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools isn’t going over well with some Stateline...
Parents and school leaders react to Illinois mask mandate
Charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Pearl City man charged with sexual exploitation of child
Belvidere Police arrest a Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator for being in...
Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park

Latest News

“This is not new for them, and they certainly want to strive for the best.”
The bar is set high for Byron football
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York...
White Sox defeat Yankees in walk-off win in ‘Field of Dreams’ game
“Certainly this group we have behind me, they believe that they can do that, so that’s the...
Du-Pec football’s claim to conference and state
"Eight-man was a little bit different, but it’s still football.”
Hiawatha prepares for 2nd 8-man season