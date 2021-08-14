Advertisement

Local businesses show off Rockford pride for 815 Weekend

Festivities began early for 815 Day on Friday. City Market vendors sweetened their menus for the weekend.
By Annamarie Schutt
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:14 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Day is Sunday, August 15. Rockfordians could not wait to celebrate. Mayor Tom McNamara kicked off this 815 Weekend at 8:15 a.m. Friday.

“That among great things that we can proudly celebrate today are the remarkable ways in which we find greatness throughout the community,” said McNamara.

He invited local businesses to show their pride through Rockford themed items, and they delivered. The City Market joined the celebrations with an 815 selfie station, and several vendors sweetened their menus.

A League of Their Own is my favorite movie. My mom wanted to be a Rockford Peach so bad. So we went with peaches, and we did the peach cobbler funnel cake,” said Ashley Washington, the owner of TNT Funnel Cakes.

The Quixotic Bakery also came up with a Rockford Peaches inspired cake.

“We cam up with a combination we’re calling Rockford Peaches Lemonade,” said Judy Johnson, the owner of Quixotic Bakery.

Dozens at the City Market Friday Night wore 815 fashion. The Rockford Art Deli will have a live print event Saturday. They’ll have a variety of 815 designs to print for $8.15 on a blank shirt you bring in.

“The exciting thing is, you know, this is the 7th year of us introducing 815 to Rockford,” said Jarrod Hennis, the owner of Rockford Art Deli. “So, we’re doing a little block party and closing down the street.”

Hennis said Rockford Day is about supporting local businesses and coming together.

“It’s a community day. We’re celebrating 815, and Rockford,” said Hennis. “So, we’re trying to do it with a bunch of our friends and new businesses to try and get them more exposure.”

The Rockford Art Deli block party goes from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Hennis said the first fifty people to show up will get a free water bottle. Other 815 Day festivities happening tomorrow include a food truck event at Culture Shock and a “Shop the Mile Scavenger Hunt.” You can find a full list of events at gorockford.com.

