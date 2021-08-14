Advertisement

The bar is set high for Byron football

“This is not new for them, and they certainly want to strive for the best.”
By Haley Jordan
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Byron football is used to state finals appearances. They placed second in the two seasons prior to COVID. In the spring, they finished third in the COVID conference standings. Now that the season is mostly back to normal, the Tigers know they have a lot to prove.

Head coach Jeff Boyer says there was certainly a quick turnaround from the spring, especially since most of his guys played other spring sports as well. Even without much of a break, the crew says they’re excited to get back to a normal fall schedule.

Running back Chandler Binkley says the team has a 1-0 mentality every single week and takes it game by game. The spring season was more of a preview on what’s to come in Byron come Aug. 27th.

“The bar’s been set high here,” Boyer said. “These kids are used to that at this point. We got kids that dress for the state championship game in ‘19, so this is not new for them, and they certainly want to strive for the best.”

“We wanted to win, but it was more kind of a learning experience for these younger guys and some of these seniors who really haven’t gotten as much playing time,” Binkley said. “We’re going to use that to build for this year and go out there and try and get some wins with that.”

