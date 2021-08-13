Advertisement

White Sox defeat Yankees in walk-off win in ‘Field of Dreams’ game

Tim Anderson hit a two-run liner for the win, his eighth homer of the game.
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York...
Chicago White Sox's Tim Anderson, left, celebrates his walk-off home run against the New York Yankees in the ninth inning during a baseball game, Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021 in Dyersville, Iowa. The Yankees and White Sox are playing at a temporary stadium in the middle of a cornfield at the Field of Dreams movie site, the first Major League Baseball game held in Iowa. The White Sox won 9-8. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 7:24 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (WBBM) — More than 30 years ago, a cornfield in Dyersville, Iowa was transformed into a big-screen field of dreams.

On Thursday night – in a long-awaited event that was supposed to happen last year, but had to be postponed for the COVID-19 pandemic – “Field of Dreams” became a reality for baseball fans in that small Iowa town as the White Sox took on the New York Yankees.

The throwback game was aimed at a moment in time. Just like the movie, the Field of Dreams Game was about nostalgia for the nearly 8,000 in attendance.

Fans old and young who attended were elated to witness history.

The fanfare in Dyersville Iowa – between endless rows of corn – did not disappoint. And the anticipation paid off for those paying top dollar, as old memories paved the way for new.

Tickets went for over $1,000 a seat on the secondhand market.

“My wife and I just got engaged at the Field of Dreams, so we just got done reenacting that,” said Pete Wach. “So this is something we had to come.”

“Never believed we would be here,” said Noreen Wach. “I really didn’t think it would happen, so kudos to him for figuring it out for us.”

Dan Schmidt said he got the tickets from “my buddy. Luckily, I put him in my wedding 30 years ago, Kind of owed me a favor, I guess.”

And adding to the authenticity, the players entered through the corn as they took to the field. White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease also tried to make his way through the MLB Maze amid the corn.

“I didn’t make it very far, but I was able to make it back out the entrance – so I wish I’d re-watched the movie before this. It’s pretty legendary, though, to see the main field and the house, because I definitely watched that a bunch as a kid,” Cease said.

“Field of Dreams” star Kevin Costner was even on hand to see game.

The MLB made this happen by building the ballpark in 2019. The players say they’ve been buzzing about this just like fans.

One thing we do know about the event is that it was a rousing success – so much so that MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has already committed to doing it again next year.

And while the game Thursday night, was a nail-biter in the ninth, the White Sox won 9-8. Tim Anderson a two-run liner for the win, his eighth homer of the game.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Rockford Man Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Rockford man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse
Power outages
Hundreds of residents still without power in greater Rockford area
Belvidere Police arrest a Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator for being in...
Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park

Latest News

“Certainly this group we have behind me, they believe that they can do that, so that’s the...
Du-Pec football’s claim to conference and state
"Eight-man was a little bit different, but it’s still football.”
Hiawatha prepares for 2nd 8-man season
Dakota ready for fall after spring season was cut short due to COVID-19
Lena-Winslow sets eyes on state title run in 2021