State Farm adding 2,500+ full-time Claims and Customer Service employees

Company will hold virtual career fair
State Farm to hold virtual career fair
State Farm to hold virtual career fair(State Farm)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WIFR) - State Farm will hold a career fair in hopes of hiring 2,500 new employees, including 700 in the Bloomington headquarters.

Starting pay ranges from $16 to $17.25 an hour. Positions are full time, and will include benefits. Prior experience in insurance is not required. Before applying, interested job seekers for Claims and Customer Service roles are invited to take part in an online career fair.  Registration is available online. The career fair will be on Tuesday, August 17 from 12 pm – 2 pm CT.

