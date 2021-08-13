Advertisement

Showing appreciation for local law enforcement

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a way to say thank to local police officers for their service, CorPro Signs hosts an appreciation lunch Friday afternoon in Loves Park0

CorPro Signs is a full-service sign shop that designs, installs, and maintains signs around the Stateline.

The company says last year was a really tough time for law enforcement agencies across the country and that’s what prompted them to give back to the community.

Lunch was catered by Little Nick’s BBQ.

CorPro Signs president Bob Marchione said, “there are very appreciative, and we are certainly appreciative of everything they do for the community, so this is just a little something that we can do to show them that we care about them and we’re glad they are out there on our behalf.”

For next year, Marchione plans to make it bigger and better by expanding it to area first responders.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Her family started a GoFundMe fundraiser to help pay for memorial expenses.
GoFundMe for woman killed after tree falls onto mobile home in Rockford
Father charged with killing children in Mexico.
Man killed his kids with spear gun because of QAnon conspiracy theories, FBI says
Charged with sexual exploitation of a child.
Pearl City man charged with sexual exploitation of child
Belvidere Police arrest a Belvidere man registered as a sexually violent predator for being in...
Belvidere man registered as sexually violent predator arrested for being in public park
Rockford Man Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse
Rockford man charged with aggravated criminal sexual abuse

Latest News

Rockford Day events kick-off
Rockford Day events kick-off
Rinse and Repeat Forecast
Ethan's Friday Forecast -- 8/13/2021
COVID Vaccines
Whitmer signs directive aimed at getting additional COVID-19 vaccine doses
How Rockford compares to other Illinois cities in the 2020 census data
2020 Census data shows decrease in Illinois population