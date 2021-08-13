Showing appreciation for local law enforcement

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As a way to say thank to local police officers for their service, CorPro Signs hosts an appreciation lunch Friday afternoon in Loves Park0

CorPro Signs is a full-service sign shop that designs, installs, and maintains signs around the Stateline.

The company says last year was a really tough time for law enforcement agencies across the country and that’s what prompted them to give back to the community.

Lunch was catered by Little Nick’s BBQ.

CorPro Signs president Bob Marchione said, “there are very appreciative, and we are certainly appreciative of everything they do for the community, so this is just a little something that we can do to show them that we care about them and we’re glad they are out there on our behalf.”

For next year, Marchione plans to make it bigger and better by expanding it to area first responders.

