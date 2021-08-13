Rockford man arrested, charged in attempted sexual assault investigation

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is facing charges after police say he tried to sexually assault a woman on Rockford’s west side.

Eddie Lishman, 68, of Rockford is accused of attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault and aggravated battery. According to investigators, Rockford police officers responded to the 200 block of Cameron Avenue on August 11 for an incident, later identifying Lishman as a suspect. Police say the victim and suspect are known to each other.

Lishman was taken into custody on August 12 and expected to make his first court appearance on August 13.

Copyright 2021 WIFR. All rights reserved.