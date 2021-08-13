Advertisement

Rockford Day events kick-off

Events range from a parking lot party to a family paint night and even a scavenger hunt.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At 8:15 Friday morning, Rockford Day officially kicked-off. This weekend long event allows local businesses and community members to show off their 815 pride.

Rockford day is held annually on August 15, but this year its been extended to an entire weekend.

Rockford day aims to showcase the people, places and things that make Rockford great with interactive experiences throughout the city

Events range from a parking lot party to a family paint night and even a scavenger hunt. A full list of events can be found here.

Mayor Tom McNamara said, “please get out celebrate the local businesses, but also just love on your city. Get out and take a walk, visit your local neighborhood park, maybe if you have an opportunity, I’m guessing I won’t, play a round of golf, get out an absolutely love your city.”

