Relief from remarkably hot, humid, stormy pattern imminent
Extended spell of sunshine, comfortable temperatures ahead
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a seemingly unending spell of intense heat, oppressive humidity, and severe storms, we’re nearing the time at which we can all collectively exhale. A cold front’s to pass through the Stateline Thursday night, sending temperatures and humidity levels both downward, and extinguishing rain chances for the foreseeable future.
Much drier air is already showing up behind the front, and a noticeable drop in humidity is just hours away from commencing.
A few showers and storms may still ignite before the front’s passage during the evening hours, though the threat for severe weather is virtually nonexistent. The question, from there, centers on how long it takes for clouds to clear the area. That’s because the Perseid Meteor Shower is to peak overnight, offering night owls and stargazers a potentially vibrant display. In contrast to the past year or two, the moon will not inhibit viewing conditions. Last year, a full moon illuminated the sky far too much and obscured our viewing considerably. This go-around, the moon will only be 17% illuminated.
The presence of clouds now becomes the big wild card. Seeing clearing during the best viewing times of between 12:00 and 4:00am isn’t guaranteed, though it’s entirely possible in many spots, especially the later on we go.
Bright sunshine is then to dominate Friday and Saturday. Northwesterly winds Friday and northerly winds Saturday are to keep humidity levels in extremely pleasant territory. As for temperatures, expect both days to be very seasonable, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.
The calm, comfortable conditions have some staying power, it appears. Humidity’s to remain comfortable well into next week, and our next rain chance is at least six days away.
