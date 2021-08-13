Relief from remarkably hot, humid, stormy pattern imminent

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - After a seemingly unending spell of intense heat, oppressive humidity, and severe storms, we’re nearing the time at which we can all collectively exhale. A cold front’s to pass through the Stateline Thursday night, sending temperatures and humidity levels both downward, and extinguishing rain chances for the foreseeable future.

Much drier air is already showing up behind the front, and a noticeable drop in humidity is just hours away from commencing.

It's clear that much drier air is on the way from the northwest. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

A few showers and storms may still ignite before the front’s passage during the evening hours, though the threat for severe weather is virtually nonexistent. The question, from there, centers on how long it takes for clouds to clear the area. That’s because the Perseid Meteor Shower is to peak overnight, offering night owls and stargazers a potentially vibrant display. In contrast to the past year or two, the moon will not inhibit viewing conditions. Last year, a full moon illuminated the sky far too much and obscured our viewing considerably. This go-around, the moon will only be 17% illuminated.

The Perseid Meteor Shower peaks overnight, although it's unclear whether or not clouds will clear in time for us to view it. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The presence of clouds now becomes the big wild card. Seeing clearing during the best viewing times of between 12:00 and 4:00am isn’t guaranteed, though it’s entirely possible in many spots, especially the later on we go.

Some clearing is possibly starting around midnight, especially north. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Many of us are to see a mainly clear sky after midnight. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Bright sunshine is then to dominate Friday and Saturday. Northwesterly winds Friday and northerly winds Saturday are to keep humidity levels in extremely pleasant territory. As for temperatures, expect both days to be very seasonable, with highs in the lower to middle 80s.

Bright sunshine is to dominate Friday along with northwesterly winds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Another day of wall-to-wall sunshine is on tap Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The calm, comfortable conditions have some staying power, it appears. Humidity’s to remain comfortable well into next week, and our next rain chance is at least six days away.

An absolutely delightful stretch of weather gets underway soon! (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

With much less moisture in the atmosphere, rain chances are nonexistent for at least the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

