Relief from the heat and humidity has arrived and will continue through the weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - No more 90s and dew points in the 70s and lower 80s for some. Those conditions that we’ve had over the last few days have moved out of here in favor of a drier and cooler air mass. A rinse and repeat forecast started Friday and will continue through the weekend and into next week.

Our high of 83 degrees for Rockford Friday is right on cue for normal at this time of the year. You can expect more of the same through the weekend and early next week. In addition, each day calls for sunny or mostly sunny skies with very little in the way of humidity. That makes for much more comfortable conditions outside and this comes at a great time for any 815 Day celebrations going on throughout Rockford!

If you do plan on spending prolonged periods outside this weekend, it’s always a good reminder to pack that sunscreen because UV indices will still be very high in the 8-10 range. Otherwise, enjoy this weather and all of the free A/C, especially over the next several nights. Humidity levels will remain in the comfortable 50s range through the middle of next week. That’s when we’ll see a slight uptick in dew points along with temperatures going up slightly. Rain chances will also return at that time.

For the first time all year, if I recall, currently August 2021 stands at a substantial deficit. Since August 1, 3.17 inches of rain have fallen at the Chicago Rockford International Airport mainly coming from the several rounds of thunderstorms we had through the last several days. We remain in a deficit for season-to-date since June 1 and year-to-date since January 1.

Another point of note occurred Friday, as August 13 marks the last 8:00 p.m. sunset of 2021. The next time we’ll have a sunset at that time will arrive in May of 2022. Sunsets will continue getting earlier and our days will continue getting shorter until Daylight Saving Time ends. By this time in three months on November 13, 2021, our sunset will be 4:36 p.m.

