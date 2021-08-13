Parents and school leaders react to Illinois mask mandate

STATELINE, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor J.B. Pritzker’s mask mandate for schools isn’t going over well with some Stateline parents putting leaders in a tricky spot and one parent in handcuffs.

“We need to be able to make health decisions for ourselves and our children,” said mother Rhonda Fager.

Fager says she’s not happy with the mask mandate and wishes the Meridian School District would give parents the choice.

“I understand the school’s position and why they have made the decisions that they have made, but you asked the community what they wanted and then you completely ignored us,” said Fager.

Fager was recently arrested at her daughter’s junior high open house after she says the principal asked her to pull her mask up over her nose. Fager says she refused and wouldn’t leave.

“And then she [the principal] said arrest her for trespassing,’ said Fager. “I mean I know if she asked me to leave and I said no I don’t know what I expected to happen, so I wasn’t real surprised.”

Meridian Schools Superintendent P.J. Caposey was unavailable to comment on Thursday, but recently released a letter to the governor’s office saying the Meridian School District was working on a plan to make masks optional, but once the mandate came down and was adopted it sparked tension in the community.

Rockford Public Schools Board President Jude Makulec says their board is sticking to the governor’s mandate after recently approving their back to school plan.

“All students will wear masks and all adults who are in the presence of students will wear masks and the superintendent has been authorized by the board to modify the plan if any changes come forward.,” said Makulec.

23 News reached out to the Meridian School Board President, Vice President and Junior High Principal and all three declined to comment.

